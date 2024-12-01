Ravanelli lays out initial ambitions for Marseille after taking new role

Fabrizio Ravanelli has big plans for Olympique Marseille.

The OM legend arrived this summer in a role as an advisor and informal ambassador for the club.

The former Juventus striker said: "I want to put the club back in the place it deserves.

"OM must play in the C1 every year.

"I want to be remembered as a player who gave his all, but also as a manager whose presence coincided with the beginning of a new lease of life for OM."