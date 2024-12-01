Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd make contract decision for Eriksen
Man Utd intermediaries send Zirkzee message to Juventus, Inter Milan
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone delighted with Alvarez form; wary of Valladolid
Sarri admits regret over leaving Chelsea

Ravanelli lays out initial ambitions for Marseille after taking new role

Paul Vegas
Ravanelli lays out initial ambitions for Marseille after taking new role
Ravanelli lays out initial ambitions for Marseille after taking new roleAction Plus
Fabrizio Ravanelli has big plans for Olympique Marseille.

The OM legend arrived this summer in a role as an advisor and informal ambassador for the club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The former Juventus striker said: "I want to put the club back in the place it deserves.

"OM must play in the C1 every year.

"I want to be remembered as a player who gave his all, but also as a manager whose presence coincided with the beginning of a new lease of life for OM."

Mentions
Ligue 1Ravanelli FabrizioMarseilleJuventusSerie A
Related Articles
Liverpool, Juventus eyeing Marin as Roma deal runs down
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool, Real Madrid target Beukema; Kvara on PSG agenda; Man Utd eye Lookman
Marseille coach De Zerbi: Pogba? I like strong players...