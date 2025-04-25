PSG stunned by Nice at home, unbeaten Ligue 1 run ends

Paris Saint-Germain tasted defeat for the first time in Ligue 1 this season as OGC Nice claimed a famous 3-1 victory at Parc des Princes.

Although PSG have already wrapped up the title, Luis Enrique’s side still held hope of going the entire season unbeaten, however, their opponents also have plenty to play for as they hunt down UEFA Champions League (UCL) qualification.

Unsurprisingly, it was Les Parisiens who saw the vast majority of the early possession and created the most dangerous moments, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia wriggling free inside the area and seeing his near-post effort well saved by Marcin Bułka.

Despite the domination, the home side were dealt a sucker punch in the 34th minute when Badredine Bouanani’s precise through ball played Morgan Sanson in, and the midfielder slotted his first-time finish past Gianluigi Donarumma to shock the home fans.

It took PSG just seven minutes to find a response, however, as the in-form Ousmane Dembélé played a clever chipped ball over the top of the Nice defence inside the area, where Fabián Ruiz swung out his left foot and made enough contact to direct it past Bułka.

Most onlookers would have expected the hosts to go on and win the game in comfortable fashion after their equaliser, yet they were stung once more as Les Aiglons regained their lead less than a minute after the restart.

Jonathan Clauss’ cross into the area from the right was met by Sanson, who produced a stylish acrobatic effort to direct it past Donarumma, finding the net for a second time with Nice’s only shots on target to that point.

Tasked with coming from behind for a second time, PSG almost drew level again when Warren Zaïre-Emery saw his goalbound effort from inside the area blocked by the scrambling Nice defence.

The visitors had soaked up plenty of pressure to preserve their lead as the second half wore on, and with 20 minutes remaining, they landed the decisive strike.

Bouanani’s free-kick into the area was met by the head of Youssouf Ndayishimiye, who powered the ball home to clinch a memorable three points for Les Aiglons, which sees them move back up into the UCL places for the time being.

With their target of an unbeaten league season dashed, PSG can now direct their full attention to the UCL semi-final with Arsenal next month, before they meet Stade de Reims in the Coupe de France final at the end of the month.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Morgan Sanson (OGC Nice)

