PSG breaks AC Milan’s 32-year record against Nantes

Paris Saint-Germain have surpassed AC Milan’s record for the longest unbeaten away run in the history of Europe’s top five leagues.

Following Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Nantes, the Parisians have now extended their unbeaten away run to 39 matches.

The Rossoneri had held the record for 32 years, thanks to their unbeaten away streak between 1991 and 1993.

 

PSG took the lead in the 33rd minute at the La Beaujoire Stadium through Vitinha’s strike, but Nantes secured a share of the spoils with Douglas Augusto’s 83rd-minute equaliser, ensuring the match ended with no winner and no vanquished.

