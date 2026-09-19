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PSG looking to tie attacking trio down to new deals

PSG looking to tie attacking trio down to new deals
PSG looking to tie attacking trio down to new dealsREUTERS

PSG are reportedly readying contract offers for attacking trio Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Desire Doue.

PSG currently sit in ninth in Ligue 1 with two draws, one loss, and one win from their opening four games.

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They won’t be too worried, however. Over the past couple of seasons, Luis Enrique’s side haven’t really got going until the middle of their campaign.

According to L’Equipe, the current European champions are hoping to tie down three of their most important players to new deals in what would be a major boost for the club.

Dembele, 29, Kvaratskhelia, 25, and Doue, 21, are all in negotiations with PSG and are all expected to sign without any issues.

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Ligue 1Ousmane DembeleDesire DoueKhvicha KvaratskheliaPSG

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