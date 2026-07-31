PSG end speculation over move for Bournemouth’s Rayan

Paris Saint-Germain have no plans to sign AFC Bournemouth winger Rayan, despite recent reports linking the teenager with a move to the Ligue 1 champions.

According to Le Parisien, PSG have ruled out a move for the 19-year-old Brazilian international. The club had also shown interest in RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, but the Ivory Coast international is reportedly close to joining Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid.

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PSG are still expected to strengthen their attack before the transfer window closes, having agreed a €50 million deal with Monaco for France international Maghnes Akliouche.

Akliouche is set to replace Lee Kang-in, who joined Atlético Madrid for €40m, while adding competition for Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola.

Liverpool are monitoring Barcola and could make a bid. PSG also need a back-up striker, with Ferran Torres and Charles De Ketelaere among the reported options.