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PSG agree fee with Monaco for Liverpool target Maghnes Akliouche

PSG agree fee with Monaco for Liverpool target Maghnes Akliouche
PSG agree fee with Monaco for Liverpool target Maghnes AklioucheREUTERS

PSG have reportedly agreed a fee with Monaco to sign Liverpool target Maghnes Akliouche.

After seeing several bids turned down by their fellow Ligue 1 side, PSG have finally agreed a €50 million fee to sign the 24-year-old, according to L’Equipe.

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Akliouche had a standout 2025-26, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists in his 43 games across all competitions.

The playmaker also earned a place in Didier Deschamp’s France squad for the 2026 World Cup, but only played seven minutes, coming off the bench in the 3-0 win over Iraq.

Liverpool were previously linked with Akliouche but an offer never materialized. The Premier League side are instead expected to move for PSG’s Bradley Barcola.

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Ligue 1Maghnes AkliouchePSGLiverpoolMonacoPremier LeagueFootball transfers