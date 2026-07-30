PSG have reportedly agreed a fee with Monaco to sign Liverpool target Maghnes Akliouche.

After seeing several bids turned down by their fellow Ligue 1 side, PSG have finally agreed a €50 million fee to sign the 24-year-old, according to L’Equipe.

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Akliouche had a standout 2025-26, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists in his 43 games across all competitions.

The playmaker also earned a place in Didier Deschamp’s France squad for the 2026 World Cup, but only played seven minutes, coming off the bench in the 3-0 win over Iraq.

Liverpool were previously linked with Akliouche but an offer never materialized. The Premier League side are instead expected to move for PSG’s Bradley Barcola.