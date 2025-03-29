PSG decimate St Etienne to close in on Ligue 1 title

Paris Saint-Germain are on the cusp of lifting a 10th Ligue 1 title in the last 12 seasons after coming from behind to thrash Saint-Étienne 6-1, a result which saw Les Parisiens equal AC Milan’s league record of 38 successive unbeaten away matches in Europe’s traditional top-five leagues.

Facing a hostile atmosphere with away fans banned from attending and knowing that they could all-but seal the title with success here, it looked as though the occasion had got to PSG as the hosts dominated the opening exchanges.

They worked tirelessly to force a breakthrough, and the first decisive moment came courtesy of the more unexpected of the two Georgian wingers on the pitch.

Zuriko Davitashvili had tormented Warren Zaire-Emery from the start, and he whipped the ball in to an unmarked Lucas Stassin, who gave the hosts the lead with a well-directed header on nine minutes.

The reigning champions began to rumble into action after that, but Gautier Larsonneur was left untroubled as Fabian Ruiz’s effort drifted wide of the mark.

Les Verts were then left unpunished by Goncalo Ramos after Leo Petrot missed his clearance, but they were ultimately unable to make it to half-time unscathed.

Florian Tardieu swung and made contact with the boot of Ramos in the area, and the Portuguese dusted himself off to fire into the top corner from the resulting penalty.

Matvey Safonov made a one-on-one save to deny Stassin on the stroke of half-time, which proved crucial as his side piled on the misery in the second half.

First, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia raced away after an error from Mickael Nade, electing to cut inside from the right and roll inside the near post.

Bradley Barcola then grazed the upright with his effort, but it was merely moments until Irvin Cardona gave it away to Desire Doue, who executed his own finish inside Larsonneur’s near post to give his side breathing room.

Saint-Etienne didn’t have much more to give after their first-half performance, soon allowing Barcola to venture down the left and pull it back across the box, where Joao Neves arrived to pass in.

On 67 minutes, Doue made it five by simply walking past some tentative challenges and smashing into the near top corner, before PSG were given further encouragement when Presnel Kimpembe came on to make his first league appearance since February 2023.

And there was to be one final strike for the visitors as Mendes slid through Barcola, who squared it across for 17-year-old Ibrahim Mbaye to scramble in his first senior goal.

Match stats StatsPerform

Defeat for Marseille earlier in the day means a draw between Nice and Monaco would see Les Parisiens lift the new-look Ligue 1 trophy, which would be a welcome relief with vital Coupe de France and Champions League fixtures upcoming.

Saint-Etienne, meanwhile, may have to make do with the relegation play-off as a best-case scenario after a 10-match winless run has rendered automatic safety unlikely.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Desire Doue (Paris Saint-Germain)

See the key match stats with Flashscore.