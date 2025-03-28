Enrique: PSG will maintain momentum despite Ligue 1 advantage

Luis Enrique says Paris Saint-Germain will keep fighting despite being on track to win the French top-flight title.

The Parisians hold a 19-point lead over second-placed Olympique Marseille with eight matches remaining and could clinch the championship on Saturday if they win and their challengers falter.

Ahead of their fixture against St. Etienne, Enrique stated that his team will maintain their momentum until the title is secured.

"We're never champions until it's mathematically a foregone conclusion. But we're the best team in Ligue 1. We're going to use this moment so that these eight games can be used for more global objectives," he told the media on Friday.

"We need to be ready for the two or three months of competition.

"We're playing away against a historic French club. There's a very powerful atmosphere in the stadium.

"We love these atmospheres of football and passionate people. It's very motivating for us. I hope there won't be any problems.”