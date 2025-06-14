PSG dazzler Dembele ponders Ballon d'Or chances: The ultimate award

PSG's Champions League winner Ousmane Dembele isn't getting carried away with Ballon d'Or talk.

For many, Dembele should be crowned as the world's best player this year after inspiring PSG to an unprecedented Quadruple, winning the Champions League, Ligue 1, Coupe de France and French Super Cup this season.

"I hope to be at least among the thirty nominees," Dembelé said with a smile to France Football. "I've had difficult years with injuries, even with disappointing performances...

"This season I think I've done well, so we'll see what happens. It would be exceptional to see my name on the list. And being one of the favourites is already a great victory, even if I hope to win it one day."

Winning the Ballon d'Or is the ultimate

However, Dembélé is not obsessed with the Ballon d'Or: "These are difficult things to say (aiming for the Ballon d'Or). But winning a Ballon d'Or, when you are a footballer, is obviously the ultimate on an individual level.

"It's something you dream about as a child. I remember when they broadcast it on Téléfoot, when I saw the players receiving the Ballon d'Or, it was incredible. Just the object, the ball, is exceptional."

And on being a footballer, Dembele also commented: "Since I was little I wanted to bring joy to the people who come to the stadium. I like dribbling, but I'm also someone who helps the team a lot, who wants to score, who also scores.

"Then, everyone thinks what they want and votes what they want. If you like Ousmane Dembélé, good. If you don't like him, life goes on. We'll see."