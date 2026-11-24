PSG boss Luis Enrique could make several signings in the January transfer window.

The back-to-back European champions are battling against an attacking injury crisis in the French capital with Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia both ruled out for the rest of the 2026/27 season with ACL tears.

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That is a major setback to Luis Enrique's plans and he is rumoured to be ready to challenge Arsenal for RB Leipzig star Antonio Nusa in the coming weeks.

However, the former Spain boss has also drawn up a wider list of targets according to Diario AS, which includes Bayern Munich winger Luis Diaz and Chelsea forward Estevao.

There will be no immediate move for either player, and Estevao could be viewed as a good short-term loan option, due to his lack of match action at Stamford Bridge under Xabi Alonso.

Bayern are not looking to sell Diaz and could push for a €75 million exit fee if that changes.