Pogba's personal trainer insists Monaco signing "can get back to top"

Paul Vegas
Paul Pogba's personal trainer has no doubts the new AS Monaco signing can return to his best.

The former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder signed for Monaco last week after serving an 18 month doping ban.

Roger Caibe Rodriguez has been working with Pogba to build up his fitness ahead of preseason with his new club.

And he told Le Parisien: "He was a bit 'rusty' when he came to me, but full of enthusiasm, eager to show the whole world that he's back, and with a state of mind... his state of mind, after everything he's been through, really, I've never seen anything like it in my entire life."

And Rodriguez added: "Can he be a top player again? 100%. He's smarter now, the way he sees the game, the way he influences it, everything has improved...

"He's definitely one of the best players I've ever seen in my life. But he still needs to train with the team... In Miami we only trained with some professionals, some top players, and he was shining in front of them, but it wasn't with a real team."

 

