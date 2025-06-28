Pogba drops fresh Monaco move teaser online

Paul Pogba has hinted he's set to undergo his medical with AS Monaco.

The France international is due to sign for Monaco as a free agent after he passes his medical tests in the Principality.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pogba has dropped a hint on social media about his activities amid reports that he is due in France this weekend to complete his return to football.

Pogba posted a selfie from within an airport departure lounge, accompanied by a four-emoji-long message.

His post on Instagram shows Pogba travelling with a seatbelt on, while the picture that follows has him in a lounge.

Pogba is now free to resume his career after serving an 18 month doping ban.