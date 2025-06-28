Pogba drops fresh Monaco move teaser online

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Pogba drops fresh Monaco move teaser onlineTribalfootball
Paul Pogba has hinted he's set to undergo his medical with AS Monaco.

The France international is due to sign for Monaco as a free agent after he passes his medical tests in the Principality.

Pogba has dropped a hint on social media about his activities amid reports that he is due in France this weekend to complete his return to football.

Pogba posted a selfie from within an airport departure lounge, accompanied by a four-emoji-long message.

His post on Instagram shows Pogba travelling with a seatbelt on, while the picture that follows has him in a lounge.

Pogba is now free to resume his career after serving an 18 month doping ban.

 

