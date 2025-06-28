POGBACK! Monaco confirm signing of for Man United star

Monaco have confirmed the signing of former Man United midfielder Paul Pogba, ending his long wait for a new club since his doping ban.

The 32-year-old has not played since September 2023 after being released by Juventus once he was handed his 18-month doping ban.

Pogba has been available to play since the end of March and has been linked with moves to the MLS and Saudi Arabia.

He will stay in Europe, however, putting pen to paper on a two year deal with Ligue 1 club Monaco in an attempt to revive his career.

The official statement from the French giants read: "Monaco is pleased to announce the arrival of Paul Pogba. The French world champion has signed a two-year contract with the Principality club until June 30, 2027."