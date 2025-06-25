Pogba due to undergo Monaco medical this week

Paul Pogba is due in France this week for a medical with AS Monaco.

The former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder has agreed terms with Monaco.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pogba is a free agent and available to resume his career after serving an 18-month doping ban.

BBC Sport says the 32 year-old has agreed a two-year deal with ASM and is due to fly from the USA to France this week to undergo a medical and put pen to paper.

Pogba has been spending time in the USA to step up his fitness training ahead of returning to top-level football.