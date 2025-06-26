Pogba lands in France for medical ahead of Monaco move

Former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has arrived in France to undergo his medical, edging closer to a move to AS Monaco.

This transfer marks his return to competitive football following an initial four-year doping ban, later reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

BBC Sport had reported that Pogba is in advanced talks over a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 club.

The France international has now arrived in Nice and will soon travel to Monaco to complete his medical ahead of signing the contract.

The 2018 World Cup winner is expected to participate in the Ligue 1 side’s pre-season and begin the season as usual, provided he is fully fit.