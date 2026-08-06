Paris Saint-Germain land Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of France international midfielder Maghnes Akliouche from AS Monaco in a deal worth close to €50 million.

The 24-year-old has signed a contract with the Champions League holders until 2031 and will wear the No. 11 shirt.

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The two Ligue 1 clubs spent weeks negotiating before reaching an agreement for Akliouche, who earned recognition for his impressive performances with Monaco and secured a place in Didier Deschamps’ 2026 World Cup squad.

Akliouche joined Monaco in 2017 after spells with local clubs and made his Ligue 1 debut in 2021. He went on to make 139 appearances for the Principality side, scoring 23 goals and registering 28 assists.

PSG view him as the ideal replacement for Lee Kang-in, who moved to Atlético Madrid. Akliouche could make his debut against Manchester United in a preseason friendly.