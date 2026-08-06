Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Paris Saint-Germain land Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche

Paris Saint-Germain land Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche
Paris Saint-Germain land Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche Breton/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of France international midfielder Maghnes Akliouche from AS Monaco in a deal worth close to €50 million.

The 24-year-old has signed a contract with the Champions League holders until 2031 and will wear the No. 11 shirt.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The two Ligue 1 clubs spent weeks negotiating before reaching an agreement for Akliouche, who earned recognition for his impressive performances with Monaco and secured a place in Didier Deschamps’ 2026 World Cup squad.

Akliouche joined Monaco in 2017 after spells with local clubs and made his Ligue 1 debut in 2021. He went on to make 139 appearances for the Principality side, scoring 23 goals and registering 28 assists.

PSG view him as the ideal replacement for Lee Kang-in, who moved to Atlético Madrid. Akliouche could make his debut against Manchester United in a preseason friendly.

Mentions
Football transfersLigue 1Maghnes AklioucheMonacoPSG

Related Articles

Mane has already backed Mbaye ahead of Liverpool move: He is an exceptional player!

Owen says Barcola deal is "extortionate" for Liverpool and Iraola should chase down Bowen

Monaco and USMNT striker Folarin Balogun offered to Tottenham