Paris FC sign Nigeria's Moses Simon from Nantes

Nigeria winger Moses Simon has joined Paris FC from fellow French club Nantes, the capital city outfit announced on Wednesday.

Simon, 29, has signed a three-year deal with the Parisians as they prepare for their first season in the French top-flight since 1978-1979.

Advertisement Advertisement

In November, the Arnault family as well as Austrian energy drinks company Red Bull took over ownership of the side before they gained promotion to Ligue 1.

Former Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is Red Bull's global head of football.

In six seasons with Nantes, Moses scored 37 goals in 201 matches. The fee for his move was not revealed.

"Moses was a priority for us and he has shown a real interest in our project despite a lot of demand (from other clubs)," Paris FC's sporting director Francois Ferracci said.