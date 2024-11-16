Palace director Textor: Lyon will not be relegated

Tribal Football
Crystal Palace director John Textor insists Lyon will not be relegated.

OL have been warned they will be dumped out of Ligue 1 due to financial concerns.

But Textor insists the club will be safe by the end of the season.

After the announcement of the financial ruling decision on Friday evening, the president of Eagle Group and Olympique Lyonnais reacted to the decision .

"Our club will not be relegated... If we do not reach our financial objectives by the end of the season, we could be relegated... This is not what will happen," he assured a Brazilian journalist, a follower of Botafogo, the other major club of Eagle Group.

