Nice target Nantes midfielder Lepenant after Abergel injury

Nice are looking to strengthen their midfield after new signing Laurent Abergel suffered a cruciate ligament injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for an extended period.

According to L’Equipe, Nice have quickly identified FC Nantes midfielder Johann Lepenant as a potential replacement for the 23-year-old.

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The club currently have limited options in the position, with Djibril Coulibaly, Morgan Sanson and Issiaga Camara among the available alternatives, while Hicham Boudaoui could leave this summer.

Nice have already made contact with Nantes regarding Lepenant, with initial discussions reportedly centred on a possible loan deal.

The former Olympique Lyonnais midfielder is expected to depart Nantes following their relegation to Ligue 2.

Lepenant, who is contracted with Nantes until 2029, has also attracted interest from FC Lorient during the summer transfer window.