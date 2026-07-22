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Monaco close in on €30m deal for Nantes’ Matthis Abline

Monaco close in on €30m deal for Nantes’ Matthis Abline
Monaco close in on €30m deal for Nantes’ Matthis AblineIcon Sport / Sipa USA / Profimedia

AS Monaco are reportedly closing in on a €30 million deal to sign highly-rated Nantes striker Matthis Abline.

According to L’Equipe, the 23-year-old has already agreed personal terms with Monaco over a five-year contract and is set to become Nantes’ record sale. 

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Abline’s departure was widely anticipated following Nantes’ relegation to Ligue 2, with the former Stade Rennais academy graduate attracting significant interest due to his potential and market value. 

Monaco have made several offers in recent months and are now close to reaching an agreement. 

The Principality club are keen to strengthen their attack, with Folarin Balogun expected to leave after an impressive 2026 World Cup with the United States. 

Maghnes Akliouche and Aleksandr Golovin could also depart Monaco this summer.

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Football transfersMatthis AblineMonacoNantesLigue 1

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