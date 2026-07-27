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Burnley join race for Ghana defender Kojo Peprah Oppong

Burnley join race for Ghana defender Kojo Peprah Oppong
Burnley join race for Ghana defender Kojo Peprah OppongTerence Lewis/Icon Sportswire / Newscom / Profimedia

Premier League outfit Burnley have reportedly joined the race to sign Nice centre-back Kojo Peprah Oppong.

According to L’Equipe, the 22-year-old Ghanaian defender only joined the Ligue 1 club last summer but quickly established himself as a key player.

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Oppong took advantage of injuries within the Nice defence to become a regular starter, making 40 starts last season. 

His impressive performances also earned him a place in Ghana’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, further increasing his profile.

Nice are keen to retain the highly-rated defender but face financial pressure to raise €70 million through player sales and wage reductions before the transfer window closes. 

Oppong’s value has risen sharply since his arrival for less than €3 million, with L’Equipe suggesting it may have tripled.

Burnley could face competition from Trabzonspor and an unnamed Ligue 1 club.

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Football transfersLigue 1Kojo PeprahBurnleyNice

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