Nainggolan says Belgium squad is filled with "divas"

Former Belgium midfielder Radja Nainggolan is not impressed with his former teammates.

The former AS Roma and Internazionale star, who is only 36, spoke about his nation’s failures in the UEFA Nations League this past week.

With Rainggolan and his fellow “Golden Generation” teammates unable to win a trophy, he chose to single out the others as being to blame.

He said, per The Mail: “I think it's like Paris Saint-Germain, with all these phenomena Messi, Neymar, Mbappé. 

“We had Lukaku, Hazard, De Bruyne, Courtois. When you put all these players together, there are too many protagonists, too many divas. 

“They all wanted to be protagonists, to be the most important player, and that can't work.”

