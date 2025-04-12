Monaco thrash Marseille to jump into second in Ligue 1

The battle to finish as the ‘best of the rest’ in Ligue 1 took another turn, as AS Monaco leapfrogged Marseille into second place, with a 3-0 victory at the Stade Louis II that was aided much by Denis Zakaria’s goal and assist combo.

Marseille would have the first shot on goal in anger shortly before the quarter-hour mark, with the in-form Luis Henrique firing a fierce strike inches wide of the post.

Advertisement Advertisement

It was then the hosts’ turn to try and break the deadlock in the 23rd minute, as Takumi Minamino saw a glimpse of goal, but the attacker’s ambitious attempt ended up in the stands.

However, the Japanese international’s luck changed significantly not long after the half-hour mark. Gerónimo Rulli’s inability to keep hold of Mika Biereth’s effort allowed Zakaria to poke the ball towards Minamino, who made no mistake and fired the ball into an unguarded net.

Ligue 1 top five Flashscore

Astonishingly, Marseille spurned the opportunity to get back level before half-time.

Despite only having to slot the ball into an empty net, Henrique somehow misfired his strike in the opposite direction, allowing a relieved Philipp Köhn to make a potentially match-winning save.

That was it as far as clear chances before half-time were concerned, and in similar fashion to the opening half, Marseille saw the first sight of goal after the restart, as Kohn expertly kept out two quick-fire efforts from top scorer Mason Greenwood.

And Kohn’s exploits soon paid dividends, as it was game, set and match to Monaco in the 58th minute, when Vanderson’s defence-splitting pass gave Breel Embolo the time and space to emphatically fire his one-on-one effort beyond Rulli’s grasp.

Yet, Marseille were in no mood to give up that easily, and Amine Gouiri came close to setting up an intriguing final quarter-hour, but Köhn was determined to notch up a clean sheet, celebrating wildly after redirecting the substitute’s effort around the post.

Zakaria then removed all doubt once and for all, capping off an unforgettable afternoon for himself and Monaco in the 80th minute by firing home an unstoppable penalty, after Rulli had foolishly decided to pull the back of Embolo’s shirt as he prepared to shoot.

A sixth successive league win at the Stade Louis II sees Monaco consolidate their position in the top four – now five points ahead of fifth-place Olympique Lyonnais.

With this heroic display, the Monégasques are firmly on track to make their first appearance in the UEFA Champions League (UCL)’s new league phase. Meanwhile, a fourth consecutive defeat on the road for Marseille – a first since November 2023 – leaves Roberto De Zerbi’s side looking over their shoulders at those still eyeing up a place amongst Europe’s elite next term.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Breel Embolo (AS Monaco)

Match stats StatsPerform

Check out the match stats.