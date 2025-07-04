Monaco signing Pogba highlights Agnelli support: He'd always call me

AS Monaco signing Paul Pogba has sought to clarify his swipe at former club Juventus last week.

Ahead of joining ASM, Pogba declared he felt let down by Juve over their lack of support during his doping saga.

The Frenchman was in tears when signing his contract with Monaco last week after enduring a year which saw him banned from playing and also the fallout from being a victim of a blackmail plot.

“I always loved and always will love Juventus. This club helped me become what I am today,” said the France international.

“Many things happened, some people have their own way of doing things. There were some things I liked, others that I did not.

“I will never disrespect the club. I am happy today and I think they are too. So let us look forward, without wanting to wage battles.”

Agnelli would always call me

Pogba also highlighted the support of former Juve president Andrea Agnelli.

He continued, “Agnelli sent me messages and would call me up, this is called support. When you do not receive calls from people within the club, you do not have support.

“I am not saying it is the wrong way of doing things, just a different way of seeing them. (Giorgio) Chiellini, who arrived later, sent me messages, as did other Bianconeri players.”

On his move to Monaco, Pogba concluded: “I said a year ago that I was not dead. Now I am thinking about the future and not the past.”