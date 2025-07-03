Pogba admits representing France "would of course still be a dream" after Monaco return

Paul Pogba said during his unveiling at his new club Monaco, that a return to the French national side would be a dream come true.

The World Cup winner is back in football after his ban for failing a drugs test was reduced to just 18 months. Pogba has not represented Les Bleus since March 2022 due to injuries and of course his ban but now embarks on his first season in Ligue 1 and Monaco where he will hope to rise back to the top.

Without him France reached the final of the 2022 World Cup but were beaten on penalties by a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina and reached the semi-finals of the European Championship last year, before losing 2-1 to eventual winners Spain.

Speaking at his Monaco unveiling, Pogba revealed that he would love to return to the French side as he sent a message to manager Didier Deschamps who will be keeping an eye on his performances over the next season.

"It's the wish of every French football player to represent the France national team, but there are stages," said the 32-year-old.

"Today I'm at stage one: coming back and performing well.

"There are spots to be won and you have to earn them because it's a very, very good group, a great team," he added.

This will be Pogba’s first season playing football in France, the Frenchman played for Le Harve in his youth career but started his professional caeer at Manchester United. He explained his decision to join the side who he thinks can help him reach the top once more.

Speaking to RMC, Pogba explained his decision: “I’m excited. It’s true that I’ve never played in Ligue 1. Ligue 1 has always been a league I’ve respected, with a lot of great players and players with high potential

“I think the best talent in the world today comes from France. Coming to play in this league is a pleasure and an honor for me.”