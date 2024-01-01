Mason Greenwood set to join Marseille in huge deal

Tribal Football
Marseille and Man United agreed on €30m package deal for the Englishman who has performed well in Spain whilst on loan

After bagging 10 goals and 6 assists in just 36 appearances for Spanish side Getafe, Mason Greenwood is on his way to France to join Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille

The Englishman was unlikely to rejoin the Manchester United squad and has been sold for a huge €30M package deal, plus 50% sell-on clause. 

This is according to journalist David Ornstein who stated on X:  

“Marseille reach agreement in principle with Mason Greenwood to sign forward from Manchester United. Work still needed - 22yo must travel, do medical, put pen to paper - but major development after deal between #OM & #MUFC struck last week.” 

There has been mixed emotion amongst the United camp with many pleased to see him go and a minority saddened about his departure. 

