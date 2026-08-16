Lille manager confirms talks with Man City over Ayyoub Bouaddi

Lille manager Davide Ancelotti has confirmed that negotiations are ongoing with Manchester City over Ayyoub Bouaddi’s potential transfer.

The 18-year-old midfielder has reportedly attracted a €100m offer from the Premier League champions after his rapid rise at Lille.

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Bouaddi made his Ligue 1 debut as a teenager and has continued to enhance his reputation with impressive performances.

His profile soared further after representing Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where his displays attracted interest from several European heavyweights.

Manchester City are believed to have reached an agreement with Lille for the Moroccan international, with the deal now progressing towards completion.

Bouaddi’s departure would represent a major financial boost for Les Dogues.