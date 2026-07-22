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Lyon eye Derby County goalkeeper Widell Zetterstrom

Lyon eye Derby County goalkeeper Widell Zetterstrom
Lyon eye Derby County goalkeeper Widell ZetterstromJean Catuffe/DPPI / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Olympique Lyon are reportedly considering a move for Derby County goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom this summer.

The 28-year-old joined the Rams from Djurgardens IF in 2024 and has quickly established himself as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper. 

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During his debut season in England, the Stockholm-born shot-stopper made 42 appearances, keeping nine clean sheets while conceding 51 goals. 

He followed that with 33 starts in the 2025/26 campaign, recording seven clean sheets and conceding 47 goals despite missing several weeks through injury. 

According to Foot Mercato Lyon view the Sweden international as a potential option if either Dominik Greif or Remy Descamps departs this summer. 

Widell Zetterstrom, who started Sweden’s 3-0 World Cup round-of-16 defeat to France, remains under contract with Derby until 2027. 

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Jacob Widell ZetterstromDerbyLyonLigue 1Football transfers

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