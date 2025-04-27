Lille surge up to second in Ligue 1 with win over Angers

Lille's Alexsandro (second right) celebrates with teammates after scoring Lille's first goal against Angers

Hakon Arnar Haraldsson’s goal and assist helped LOSC Lille move into the UEFA Champions League qualification positions after beating Angers SCO 2-0 at the Stade Raymond Kopa.

Despite being firmly involved in the relegation battle, which features six sides, Angers, who began the day only two points ahead of the relegation play-off position, started the game on the front foot.

With only four minutes gone, Himad Abdelli forced a fine save from Lucas Chevalier before the Lille goalkeeper repeated the feat on the stroke of the quarter-hour mark as he denied Jim Allevinah from celebrating a goal on his return to the Scoistes’ XI.

In response to their hosts’ invigorated start, Lille were made to wait for their first attempt to try and break the deadlock as Chuba Akpom’s 21st-minute strike came within inches of beating Yahia Fofana.

Following a relatively quiet period in the game, and it appearing the first half would end goalless, Lille had a trick up their sleeve as they took the lead in stoppage time.

Up from the back for Haraldsson’s set-piece, Alexsandro only ever had an eye for goal as he majestically rose above his marker to direct an unstoppable header past Fofana.

It could, and probably should have been 2-0 within four minutes of the second half. However, despite netting 25 times across all competitions this season, Jonathan David could only release a tame effort straight into the gloves of Fofana.

Nevertheless, where David failed, his fellow attacker didn’t, less than a minute later. Brimming with confidence after assisting the opener, Haraldsson made no mistake in doubling Lille’s advantage from inside the area.

A deft touch on the ball put the Icelandic international in a prime position to shoot, and despite even being off balance, the man-of-the-match still struck a sublime side-footed effort straight into the bottom corner.

Haraldsson should have bagged a brace soon after as he expertly got free down the left-hand flank. However, on this occasion, his shot ended up with the crowd.

Despite being forced to play the final 23 minutes with 10 men after Bafode Diakite foolishly got himself a second yellow card and a subsequent early shower for fouling Esteban Lepaul, Lille never looked in the mood to surrender three points that could prove massive in terms of finishing in the top four.

Taking a closer look further down the Ligue 1 table, Angers remain above the bottom three, but with only three matches left in the regular season, there is still every chance the Scoistes might be taking part in an extended campaign.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Flashscore Man of the Match: Hakon Arnar Haraldsson (Lille)

See all the match stats with Flashscore.