PSG named Ligue 1 champions after Desire Doue heroics

PSG have won their fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title after Desire Doue scored the only goal in their win over Angers.

The 19-year-old scored the decisive goal in the 55th minute to clinch the Ligue 1 title for the Parisian side.

PSG have now lifted the trophy 13 times, 11 of which have come since QSI took over the club back in 2012.

Luis Enrique’s side could still make history and become the first team in French history to go a whole league campaign unbeaten, with eight games remaining.

PSG could win a remarkable quadruple, having have already won the French Super Cup and reaching the Coupe de France final, where they will face Reims.

The face Aston Villa in the Champions League quarter final on Wednesday.