Lille and Letang pay tribute to Man Utd signing Yoro

French side Lille have issued a statement on the exit of defender Lenny Yoro.

The Ligue 1 minnows have sold Yoro to Manchester United for a mega fee, rather than let him run down his contract.

Yoro was linked to Real Madrid all summer, but Los Blancos did not come close to matching United’s offer.

A statement from Lille reads: "LOSC confirms today that it has reached an agreement with Manchester United FC (England) for the transfer of Leny Yoro (18 years old). Pure LOSC product, the French defender therefore leaves his training club after seven years under the colors of LOSC.

"The story between LOSC and Leny Yoro dates back to 2015. At the age of 12, he landed at the Dogues' house after being spotted on the lawns of the Villeneuve-d'Ascq club. Very quickly, with preformation, his defensive qualities impress to the point of being outperformed in all categories. Serious and diligent, he crossed the levels one by one within the LOSC youth teams. A path within the exemplary Lille academy, marked by an unwavering commitment. His educators are unanimous: Leny Yoro has everything of a great.

"During his years of apprenticeship, Leny was able to establish himself as a key player, both by his football qualities and on a human level. His efforts were rewarded on April 20, 2022 when he made his first appearance in the professional group (J33 vs Stade de Reims). A few days later, then 16 years old, 10 months and 17 days, he was launched into the big bath of Ligue 1. He will play his first twelve minutes of play under the Lille colors against OGC Nice (victory 3-1), thus becoming the youngest LOSC player to take his first steps in the professional world. The 2022-2023 season will be the one of revelation: Leny is now an integral part of the professional group and will take part in 13 Ligue 1 games. The next is that of confirmation: the LOSC child will play 32 Ligue 1 games and will live his first European emotions against Rijeka (24/08/23, 2-1) even turning into a scorer.

"Leny Yoro is one of the most beautiful illustrations of the training performance and the club's strategy as well as the work of the club's technical, sports and administrative teams. His name will resonate forever in the corridors of the Domaine de Luchin, which will have seen him grow, flourish, progress and become a professional footballer. Leny, we are proud of the person and the footballer you have become. Thank you for everything and have a good trip in your new adventure in England. Lille will remain your home forever."

Lille president Olivier Letang adds: "We are always sad when a boy from the club leaves us. But we are also happy and proud when these young boys become high-level men and footballers, having grown up sportingly and humanly within the beautiful LOSC family.

"We are proud that Leny, like others before him, can thus join the largest clubs in the world. Proud of the work done by the whole club, by all those who accompanied Leny during his seven years with the Dogues. I would like to thank Leny personally for his investment, as well as for the sincere and trusting relationship we have established to build an individual project for him, as part of the LOSC global project.

"It was the time for Leny to reach this level and we now wish him the best for the rest of his professional career, with many victories and many titles. He knows that the LOSC is and will remain his home, and that his doors will always be open to him.”