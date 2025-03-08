Lens shock Marseille with late winner from El Aynaoui

Neil El Aynaoui’s last-gasp winner rejuvenated Lens’ European push as they beat Marseille 1-0 at the Stade Vélodrome, ending L’OM’s seven-game unbeaten Ligue 1 run in the process.

With Paris Saint-Germain 18 points clear of second-placed Marseille at the top of the table, the title is all but decided. Marseille could still consolidate their place in the table as they go in search of a return to the UEFA Champions League, and they were the dominant side in the first half.

Advertisement Advertisement

The game was played at a frantic pace, but the first real opportunity didn’t arrive until midway through the first half when Mathew Ryan tipped Amine Gouiri’s fierce effort onto the crossbar.

Match stats StatsPerform

Lens’ Andy Diouf forced Ryan’s opposite number Geronimo Rulli into action shortly after, yet the hosts were soon back on top, with Gouiri forcing another stop out of Ryan with a low attempt after some lovely build-up play. Leonardo Balerdi then looped a header onto the top of the bar, but Les Phocéens were unable to get the goal they craved before the half-time interval.

There was plenty of intensity after the break too, but there were far fewer clear-cut opportunities for both teams as the majority of the play took place in the midfield. The respective managers looked to their benches to give their sides extra impetus, with Roberto De Zerbi introducing Jonathan Rowe and Mason Greenwood, while Will Still brought on Anass Zaroury.

As the game approached full-time, Ryan produced two fantastic stops to keep out Luis Henrique and Neal Maupay.

Those saves proved to be crucial, as Lens struck the hammer blow in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Played in by Deiver Machado, the midfielder took a touch and fired into the top corner to send the travelling fans into raptures.

While this was only Marseille’s third loss in 2025, this result opens the door for Nice to put their league position under pressure. Things do not get easier for L’OM either, with a trip to face reigning champions PSG in Le Classique up next.

Lens, meanwhile, managed to stop a four-game losing run with this victory, and they are now just three points adrift of Lyon in the top-six.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mathew Ryan (Lens)

Check out the match stats here.