Greenwood's switch to Jamaica "well underway" as he hopes for Man Utd reunion

Olympique de Marseille striker Mason Greenwood is looking to switch allegiances on the international stage from England to Jamaica.

Mason Greenwood has netted 15 times for Marseille in the league this season and is continuing to develop into one of Europe’s best young strikers. The 23-year-old has just one cap for England which came back in 2020 and hopes to switch to Jamaica with the process apparently well underway.

FA CEO Mark Bullingham has revealed that the process for him to switch allegiance to Jamaica has already started.

“That's happened formally, so he wouldn't be able to (play for England) because you can only switch once.

"We actually didn't have that communication. I know people asked Gareth (Southgate) about him, and Gareth was upfront in that he hadn't been in his thinking, because he hadn't been performing at that level, so I'm not aware of any communication we had with him.

"I don't think there was ever a request or anything like that. It just wasn't one we got to, so it's a personal decision by him."

The switch would see Greenwood playing once again under Steve McClaren who served as an assistant to Erik ten Hag with Man United from May 2022 until July of last year. McClaren spoke about the potential reunion in November, about how the young star wants to settle down.

"I’ve heard a lot of publicity about and always around Mason Greenwood,” McClaren said in November about the prospect of Greenwood switching allegiance. “I am constantly in touch with Mason, the message is always the same, ‘when the time is right'.

"You’ve got to think he’s had a traumatic time the last two years in his contract, and he’s been on loan. He’s been here, he’s been there – the publicity, and I think he just wants to settle in at Marseille and enjoy his football, which he’s doing, and he wants to join the Reggae Boyz. I know that, every time I speak to him, I’ve no reason to doubt that, and the process goes on."

McClaren had previously served as England manager following the 2006 FIFA World Cup but was sacked after the Three Lions failed to qualify for Euro 2008. Greenwood could transform his Jamaica side as they prepare for World Cup qualification games against the British Virgin Islands and Guatemala.