Brentford have reportedly reached an agreement with Ligue 1 side Lens to sign highly rated midfielder Mamadou Sangare.

The 24-year-old had a standout 2025-26 for surprise title challengers Lens, playing 29 Ligue 1 games as he earned a place in the Team of the Season.

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According to Sky Sports, Brentford have now agreed a £41 million deal with Lens to sign the highly rated midfielder.

Sangare, who had also been linked with a potential reunion with Pierre Sage at Crystal Palace, is now preparing to travel to the UK and undergo his medical.

While it’s a high fee for a club like Brentford to pay, it’s not quite a club record falls just short of the £42m the Bees paid to Bournemouth for Dango Ouattara last summer.