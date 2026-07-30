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Brentford agree ALMOST club record fee to sign Mamadou Sangare from Lens

Brentford agree ALMOST club record fee to sign Mamadou Sangare from Lens
Brentford agree ALMOST club record fee to sign Mamadou Sangare from LensIbrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Brentford have reportedly reached an agreement with Ligue 1 side Lens to sign highly rated midfielder Mamadou Sangare.

The 24-year-old had a standout 2025-26 for surprise title challengers Lens, playing 29 Ligue 1 games as he earned a place in the Team of the Season.

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According to Sky Sports, Brentford have now agreed a £41 million deal with Lens to sign the highly rated midfielder.

Sangare, who had also been linked with a potential reunion with Pierre Sage at Crystal Palace, is now preparing to travel to the UK and undergo his medical.

While it’s a high fee for a club like Brentford to pay, it’s not quite a club record falls just short of the £42m the Bees paid to Bournemouth for Dango Ouattara last summer.

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Ligue 1Mamadou SangareBrentfordLensPremier LeagueFootball transfers