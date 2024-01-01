Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker
Barcelona coach Thiago confronted Roque before shootout
Barcelona veteran Gundogan jets to Turkey; but Fenerbahce talks...?
Man Utd boss Ten Hag makes clear Sancho plans

Ipswich boss McKenna cannot wait to face French side in preparation for new season

Ipswich boss McKenna cannot wait to face French side in preparation for new season
McKenna cannot wait to face French side in preparation for new season
McKenna cannot wait to face French side in preparation for new seasonAction Plus
Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna is excited about taking on French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice. 

The Town are set to play a crucial preseason friendly before the Premier League begins. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

McKenna knows that the test of the English top flight will be huge for his team, and that such games will stand them in good stead. 

“A really good fixture for us, a really good side,” McKenna said, speaking after his team beat Hoffenheim 1-0 in Austria.  

“I watched a fair bit of them last year. 

“Of course, they’ve got a new manager (former Lens boss Franck Haise) but they’re in a good style in pre-season, they’re a good team and will bring some of the same aspects we’re going to face in the weeks to come and after that. 

“A great chance to finish off the pre-season fixtures in our home stadium and I think we can all really look forward to the next few weeks.” 

Mentions
Ligue 1IpswichNicePremier League
Related Articles
McKenna happy with win over Hoffenheim despite "pretty dangerous surface"
West Ham to try again for Nice defender Todibo
West Ham try again for Nice defender Todibo