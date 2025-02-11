Inter Milan recall Carboni from Marseille loan

Inter Milan have recalled Valentin Carboni from Olympique Marseille.

The Argentine's season-long loan with Marseille has now been cut short due to injury.

The French giants had secured a purchase option worth €35m plus bonuses.

The 19-year-old managed to play four matches in Ligue 1 before suffering a knee injury, whcih has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Now Inter announces on its official website that the loan agreement is being terminated prematurely.