Ibrahim Osman joins Auxerre on season-long loan from Brighton

Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman has joined French Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre on a season-long loan from Brighton, with an option to make the move permanent.

This comes off the back of a successful loan last season at Feyenoord, where the 20-year-old featured in 32 matches across all competitions, scoring four goals and registering three assists

Brighton’s technical director, David Weir, highlighted the importance of this move for Osman’s growth.

“Ibrahim had a successful loan with Feyenoord last season, where he gained valuable experience in the Eredivisie and participated in the Champions League. Moving to Auxerre will offer him that opportunity and will play a significant role in his growth. We are eager to observe his development this season.”

Auxerre, who finished 11th in Ligue 1 last season, view Osman as a key addition to bolster their attack as they aim to establish themselves in the top flight.

Upon sealing his move to Auxerre, Osman expressed his eagerness to make an impact in Ligue 1.

“Happy to be here. Can’t wait to get started. See you soon,” he said in a social media video.

Osman’s journey began at Ghana’s renowned Right to Dream Academy, where he honed his skills. His performances earned him a move to Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjælland in early 2023.

There, Osman quickly established himself, making 44 appearances, scoring 10 goals, and providing 10 assists in all competitions.

His talent caught the eye of Premier League club Brighton, who signed him in February 2024 for a reported £16 million on a long-term deal.

He joins an Auxerre squad featuring fellow Ghanaians Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu, which should help the young forward adapt quickly.