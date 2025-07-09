Tribal Football
Most Read
Sporting President Varandas rejects Arsenal's latest €65M bid for striker Gyokeres
Ange Postecoglou offered rapid Premier League return after Tottenham sack
Man United linked with latest Boca Juniors wonderkid
"It needs to be changed" - Lisandro Martinez delivers Ruben Amorim verdict

Palace suffer Europa League blow as Lyon win appeal to stay in Ligue 1

Zack Oaten
Palace suffer Europa League blow as Lyon win appeal to stay in Ligue 1
Palace suffer Europa League blow as Lyon win appeal to stay in Ligue 1Action Plus
Olympique Lyonnais will now remain in Ligue 1 after its case was examined by the DNCG this Wednesday in what is a huge blow for Crystal Palace.

French publication L'Equipe confirmed the club had been successful in their appeal against relegation and are now likely keep their place in the Europa League which then jeopardizes the Eagles spot in the competition. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

This is due to the fact that Palace co-owner John Textor also owns a majority stake in Ligue 1 side Lyon and UEFA rules on multi-club ownership prevent two teams with the same ownership from playing in the same competition. 

Palace are now likely to be demoted to the Conference League due to a perceived breach of UEFA's multi-club ownership rules according to the Daily Mail. The club missed the March deadline to change their ownership structures to comply with UEFA rules which state:  

"To ensure the integrity of the Uefa club competitions, the club must be able to prove that as at 1 March 2025 the… multi-club ownership criteria were met and the club must continue to comply with the criteria from that date until the end of the competition season." 

To participate in the Europa League however, the club will have to pay €50M, plus a €12.5M fine due to UEFA's income and expenditure controls. If Lyon cannot pay such huge fees then Palace will remain in the Europa League as they prepare to launch a legal fight against the decision to kick them out of the competition. 

Mentions
Ligue 1Crystal PalaceLyonPremier LeagueEuropa League
Related Articles
AC Milan target Palace striker Mateta after Chelsea offer outcast
Palace owner Textor resigns from Lyon following their relegation to Ligue 2
Crystal Palace's Europa League fate delayed by UEFA until Monday