Liam Rosenior has opened up on the 'joke' narrative surrounding his time at Chelsea.

,Rosenior, 42, was named Chelsea’s successor to Enzo Maresca falling his implosion and subsequent departure on New Year’s Day.

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The former Brighton and Hull player had a relatively successful period at Strasbourg and was highly rated by the BlueCo ownership.

Despite a bright start at Stamford Bridge, the floor eventually fell out from under Rosenior and was sacked just 107 days after being appointed.

Now at Paris FC, Rosenior is revitalizing his managerial career, guiding them to fourth place in Ligue 1 with five wins, two draws, and two defeats from their nine games.

Speaking to French magazine So Foot, Rosenior opened up on how he was perceived by Chelsea fans.

“Actually, the moment that worried me the most was at the beginning, when we went through that five-game winning streak,” he explained.

“Any club would have been happy with such a run, but not Chelsea. You get good results and you're in the spotlight. Then, there was a kind of snowball effect in the media.

“They made fun of those instructions I gave Garnacho on a scrap of paper when we were down to 10 men against PSG. The clothes I wore became a joke, the way I spoke too. I'm not a joke.”

It may have ended in heartbreak for Rosenior, but he insists he has no regrets about taking the Cheslea job.

“It was the best experience of my life, and the hardest too. It was fantastic, even though it only lasted four months. I don't want to go into details now; I'll talk about it one day, when the time is right," he added.

“But in a country where tolerance is an important value, what happened there has nothing to do with football. In England, there's this preconceived notion of what a Premier League coach should be, how he should behave.

“You have to conform to that standard. People who know me know that I'm someone who tries to be sincere and authentic.”