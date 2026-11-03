Mainoo says Man Utd are "one win away from turning it around" ahead of Roma clash

Mainoo says Man Utd "one win away from turning it around" as they prepare for Roma clash

Kobbie Mainoo has backed Manchester United ahead of the Champions League test against Roma.

Michael Carrick is under immense pressure after a dire run of form which sees the Red Devils go without a win since September, when they beat Champions League newcomers Sabah FK.

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United have lost seven of their last 10 Champions League games and have taken just seven points from nine Premier League games this season, failing to even score in four after already being knocked out of the EFL Cup.

Carrick suffered another setback on Saturday, losing 2-0 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Now, his side comes up against Roma, who are unbeaten in Italy’s top flight.

Despite the odds being weighed against United, Mainoo sent a message to his side ahead of the clash as he believes he and his teammates are one win away from bouncing back to fine form.

“Really determined (to right the recent wrongs), (at) a club like Man United, we’re always going to come under scrutiny (with) bad results but we’re one win away from turning it around.

“It means everything (to be back in action), it’s tough being away from it and watching the team from the sideline. Just to be back on the pitch, no matter the result, is good, but now we need the wins.”

On facing Roma: “They’ve had a really good start to the season, we know they’re dangerous, but we’re also dangerous as well so we have to have full belief in ourselves, come together as a team and hopefully get the win.

“It’s a dream to be back in the Champions League, but now we're just focused on the game. We have to take it as another game, although it’s a big one and an important one for our season, we have to go in there and give a performance.”

United and Roma have met on eight prior occasions, with the Red Devils winning five times as they seek to use history and Old Trafford to secure a much-needed three points.