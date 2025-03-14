Henry: PSG thriving thanks to Enrique's tough decision-making

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Henry: PSG thriving thanks to Enrique's tough decision-makingPSG/Facebook
French great Thierry Henry feels PSG are thriving now thanks to the tough decisions made by coach Luis Enrique.

PSG are into the Champions League quarterfinals after defeating and outplaying favourites Liverpool.

Henry told CBS: "Luis Enrique is the right man to lead PSG, especially in relation to the players who have left the club.

"There is talk of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé, but his courage in selling Marco Verratti is remarkable. He saw potential in Vitinha, and to allow the latter to express his talent, it was necessary to let Verratti go.

"Vitinha has shown that he is on another level."

Henry added: "When people speak, they must keep their promises... He spoke and kept his promises."

