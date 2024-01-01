Payet: Atletico Madrid striker Griezmann always wanted to play for Marseille

Dimitri Payet says Atletico Madrid ace Antoine Griezmann would be open to a late career move to Olympique Marseille.

Former OM star Payet is now playing for Vasco da Gama in Brazil and shared the France dressing room with Griezmann.

"Many players cannot come to Marseille, because it is Marseille and they are in clubs that can be considered bigger, but they dream of playing at the (Stade) Vélodrome - and they love it," Payet told France Bleu Provence.

"The first one that comes to mind is 'Grizou'.

"He has always said that he wants to play for Marseille, that the Stade Vélodrome is something for him. Every time we were there with the national team."