Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City players urged to fund Sir Alex's Man Utd salary
Man Utd chief Blanc in Zidane contact
Pogba: Mourinho and I must discuss Man Utd bust-up
AGREED? Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold reaches deal with Real Madrid

Payet: Atletico Madrid striker Griezmann always wanted to play for Marseille

Payet: Atletico Madrid striker Griezmann always wanted to play for Marseille
Payet: Atletico Madrid striker Griezmann always wanted to play for MarseilleLaLiga
Dimitri Payet says Atletico Madrid ace Antoine Griezmann would be open to a late career move to Olympique Marseille.

Former OM star Payet is now playing for Vasco da Gama in Brazil and shared the France dressing room with Griezmann.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Many players cannot come to Marseille, because it is Marseille and they are in clubs that can be considered bigger, but they dream of playing at the (Stade) Vélodrome - and they love it," Payet told France Bleu Provence.

"The first one that comes to mind is 'Grizou'.

"He has always said that he wants to play for Marseille, that the Stade Vélodrome is something for him. Every time we were there with the national team."

Mentions
LaLigaPayet DimitriGriezmann AntoineMarseilleAtl. MadridVascoLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Atletico Madrid eyeing Fenerbahce midfielder Yuksek
Chelsea chiefs defend Gallagher Atletico Madrid sale
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool defence shake-up; Man Utd to offload Brazilians; Ronaldo discusses new Al Nassr deal