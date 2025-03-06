Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd confirm 2 stars will miss Real Sociedad clash whilst Amorim calls up Heaven
Liverpool unleash Mohamed Salah on PSG
Amorim: I'm the right man for Man Utd, but sometimes...
Julian Alvarez surpasses Messi’s Champions League feat against Real Madrid

Family and Lyon owner Textor rally to support Fonseca after 9-month ban

Paul Vegas
Family and Lyon owner Textor rally to support Fonseca after 9-month ban
Family and Lyon owner Textor rally to support Fonseca after 9-month banTribalfootball
On his birthday, Paulo Fonseca received the worst news possible: a 9-month ban, until November 30, 2025.

The Lyon coach has been punished for his confrontation in the final minutes of Lyon-Brest (a match won 2-1 by OL) with the referee Benoit Millot, with whom he ended up having a head-to-head clash which led to his red card.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The day after the suspension ruling, a message from the wife of the former Milan and Roma coach, Kateryna, was posted to Instagram stories: "Nine months for a few seconds of screaming? An absurd, scandalous and unprecedented decision. Fair justice, please, not a political execution."

Lyon president John Textor also assured Fonseca of his and the club's support.

"Happy Birthday Paolo! I am with you today and always. You made a mistake... your apologies were sincere... and your punishment is clearly too severe. You are the right man for Lyon and we will persevere. Allez l'OL!" stated Textor.

Fonseca will have to stay away not only from the bench, but also from his team's locker room for the duration of the sanction.

Mentions
Ligue 1LyonBrestFonseca Paulo
Related Articles
Anelka delighted for Dembele over PSG form: Reward for his perseverance
PSG in seventh heaven as they demolish French foes Brest to breeze into last 16
Palace slap huge price-tag on Textor target Mateta