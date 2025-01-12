Dupraz: Next France coach is obvious

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Pascal Dupraz is backing Zinedine Zidane for the France job.

Didier Deschamps has announced he will step down as France coach after the 2026 World Cup.

Former Toulouse coach Dupraz says the job should be offered to Real Madrid legend Zizou.

He told TF1: "The advantage with Zidane is that he is approved by everyone, by his peers, the fans, the whole of France, not the consultants who are just waiting for that, the journalists... It's obvious.

"The obvious thing after Deschamps is Zidane, quite simply. Zidane, he's going to take up the challenge. He'll be faced with the same problems as any coach, with the only difference being that he's perhaps the most legitimate coach in France since the dawn of time."

