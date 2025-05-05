Drogba commends Marseille's season despite ongoing trophy drought

African football legend Didier Drogba has called Olympique Marseille's 2024/25 season "good," even though they are having trouble ending their ongoing title drought.

The Olympians last won a major trophy on April 14th, 2012, lifting the Coupe de la Ligue. Since then, they have competed in 42 domestic and international tournaments without winning another title.

The nine-time Ligue 1 champions have had an unpredictable season, dealing with challenges like financial problems, injuries, lack of squad depth, and a series of internal conflicts.

Another issue that appears to have hindered the Olympians is frequent management changes. Unlike last term when they had four managers, this season they haven't been so rash, with Roberto De Zerbi replacing Jean-Louis Gasset in June 2024 and staying in the role.

However, the club’s former star striker praised their performances, saying the French side can build on them next season.

"It’s a very good season for Olympique Marseille," Drogba told Flashscore.

"Considering the resources and the strength of Paris Saint-Germain today, I can only call it a good season. We are the second-best team in the league.

"I think that’s a good thing because it means the club can build on certain parts and start next season with some foundations in place. But it’s up to the coach to make that happen."

The Stade Velodrome giants exited the Coupe de France in the Round of 16 but are on track for Champions League qualification, currently sitting second with Monaco, Nice, and Lille close behind.

Marseille in the Ligue 1 standings

Drogba on his dream return to Marseille

Before becoming one of the Premier League’s greatest strikers, Drogba made a big impact in the 2003/04 season, scoring 32 goals in 55 games and helping Marseille reach the UEFA Cup final.

The two-time African Player of the Year returned to Marseille last week for a special legends match celebrating the club's 125th anniversary, alongside icons like Robert Pires, Franck Ribery, William Gallas, Samir Nasri, and Taye Taiwo.

For Drogba, it was a moment to cherish. "Well, what you need to know is that I've been a Marseille fan since I was 12.

"So, I’ve experienced all the outbursts that came afterwards, but none of them compare to the love I have for Marseille, in intensity or in any other way.

"I was never criticised because I went to England after just one season. People accepted and understood that. In fact, it still feels like a dream for me to return."

When asked what makes the club dear to him, the Ivorian mentioned the iconic Stade Velodrome.

Drogba continued: "Of course, it's the pitch. Even when I was at Olympique Marseille, it felt natural to be here, in this stadium (the Velodrome).

"It’s the pitch, it’s everything. I was lucky enough to be on this pitch again (during the 125th anniversary), sharing the experience with my former teammates and even those from past generations who inspired us, because that’s Marseille."

Following their 1-1 draw at Lille on Sunday, Marseille are undefeated in their last three games in the Ligue 1, their previous joint-longest unbeaten streak was from February 2nd to 15th.

They were heading home with a famous win after Amine Gouiri’s opener, but the hosts equalised through Belgian youngster Matias Fernandez-Pardo, and the points were shared at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

OM will face relegation-threatened Le Havre on Saturday, before hosting Rennes in their final match of the season on May 17th.