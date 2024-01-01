DONE DEAL: Valencia sign Clermont defender Caufriez

Valencia have signed Clermont defender Maximiliano Caufriez.

The Belgian moves to the Mestalla on-loan for the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Valencia announced today: "The Belgian central defender (16/02/1997) arrives on loan for one season and Valencia CF will have an option to purchase the player outright at the end of the transfer period.

"At 27 years old, Caufriez has played 198 official matches between the Belgian, Russian and French leagues and his arrival could bring experience, height, strength in duels and versatility to the Valencia defence."