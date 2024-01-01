Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEALS: All confirmed transfers from every Premier League club
Man Utd considering unwanted Chelsea winger in Sancho swap deal
Chelsea urging Leicester to take Fofana off their hands
Man Utd face early deadline to register Ugarte

DONE DEAL: Valencia sign Clermont defender Caufriez

DONE DEAL: Valencia sign Clermont defender Caufriez
DONE DEAL: Valencia sign Clermont defender Caufriez
DONE DEAL: Valencia sign Clermont defender CaufriezLaLiga
Valencia have signed Clermont defender Maximiliano Caufriez.

The Belgian moves to the Mestalla on-loan for the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Valencia announced today: "The Belgian central defender (16/02/1997) arrives on loan for one season and Valencia CF will have an option to purchase the player outright at the end of the transfer period.

"At 27 years old, Caufriez has played 198 official matches between the Belgian, Russian and French leagues and his arrival could bring experience, height, strength in duels and versatility to the Valencia defence."

 

Mentions
Football TransfersCaufriez MaximilianoClermontValenciaLigue 1LaLiga
Related Articles
Ex-Barcelona defender Faye: Dembele helped convince me about Rennes
REVEALED: The two massive offers Mbappe rejected to join Real Madrid
DONE DEAL: Valencia sign Aston Villa midfielder Barrenechea