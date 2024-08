DONE DEAL: Valencia sign Aston Villa midfielder Barrenechea

Valencia have signed Aston Villa midfielder Enzo Barrenechea.

The Argentine joins Valencia on a season-long loan.

Barrenechea left Juventus for Aston Villa just over two months ago.

Villa paid €8 million plus €3 million in bonuses for the midfielder.

Now Valencia have taken Barrenechea from Aston Villa on-loan for the rest of the season.