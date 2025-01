DONE DEAL: Reims snap up Getafe midfielder Patrick

Reims have snapped up Getafe midfielder John Patrick.

Patrick moves to the Ligue Une club for a fee of €1m.

The midfielder had made six appearances for Getafe, Patrick is the Madrid club's youngest ever debutant.

This season, Patrick had alternated between Getafe B and coach Jose Bordalas' first team.

Patrick is a former Real Madrid junior player.