DONE DEAL: Brighton striker Sima joins Brest

Brighton striker Abdallah Sima has moved to Ligue Une Brest.

Sima joins Brest in a straight season-long loan.

Brighton technical director David Weir said, “Abdallah had a successful period with Rangers last season and this loan will give him the opportunity to get regular minutes in a good league at a club who finished third in France last season and will be playing in the Champions League this season.

“We wish him well and Pathway Development Manager Gordon Greer and his team will monitor his progress.”

Sima, 23, joined Brighton from Slavia Prague in 2021.

