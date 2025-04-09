Chelsea signing Paez pops up at Strasbourg

Kendry Paez is training with Strasbourg.

The Ecuador youngster has signed with Chelsea from Independiente della Valle and is expected to undergo preseason with the Blues.

A decision will then be made about whether the attacker stays with Chelsea or is loaned out.

For now, talkSPORT says Paez is training with the senior squad at French partners Strasbourg. The 17 year-old has been placed with the Ligue 1 club to learn from the players and coach Liam Rosenior in the closing months of the season.

Paez is expected to travel with the USA with Chelsea to be part of their Club World Cup squad.